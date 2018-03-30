English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India, Pakistan Agree to Resolve Diplomat Harassment Row Through Talks
The agreement follows claims and counter-claims by both India and Pakistan about harassment of each other's diplomats.
Pakistani rangers (wearing black uniforms) and BSF officers lower their national flags during a daily parade at the Wagah border. (Reuters)
New Delhi/Islamabad: India and Pakistan on Friday announced they have agreed to mutually resolve all issues about the treatment of diplomats.
The agreement follows claims and counter-claims by the two countries about harassment of each other's diplomats.
"India and Pakistan have mutually agreed to resolve matters related to the treatment of diplomats and diplomatic premises, in line with the 1992 'Code of Conduct' for treatment of Diplomatic/Consular personnel in India and Pakistan," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
A similar statement was issued by Pakistan Foreign Office also.
The Code provides for "smooth and unhindered functioning" of the diplomatic and consular officials of the two countries in conformity with the international laws without violating their privileges and immunities.
The Code also says that the two countries should not resort to intrusive and aggressive surveillance and actions such as verbal and physical harassment, disconnection of phone lines, etc.
Earlier this month, India had asked Pakistan to ensure safety and security of its officials working at the Indian mission in Islamabad, saying they continue to face "harassment" and "intimidation".
In its 16th 'Note Verbale' to the Pakistan Foreign Ministry on March 22, the Indian High Commission specifically mentioned three incidents of harassment of senior officials.
Pakistan had claimed that there had been as many as 26 instances of harassment and intimidation of its diplomats since March 7, following which Islamabad called back its high commissioner Sohail Mahmood for discussions on the issue.
He, however, returned to New Delhi on March 22.
After Friday's announcement, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal in a brief statement said that the matter will be addressed under the mechanism of 1992 related to the treatment of diplomats.
It was not immediately known where and how the agreement was reached to sort out the current tension over diplomats.
Faisal had said on Thursday at a press briefing that the two sides would address the issue of harassment of diplomats through talks.
Also Watch
The agreement follows claims and counter-claims by the two countries about harassment of each other's diplomats.
"India and Pakistan have mutually agreed to resolve matters related to the treatment of diplomats and diplomatic premises, in line with the 1992 'Code of Conduct' for treatment of Diplomatic/Consular personnel in India and Pakistan," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
A similar statement was issued by Pakistan Foreign Office also.
The Code provides for "smooth and unhindered functioning" of the diplomatic and consular officials of the two countries in conformity with the international laws without violating their privileges and immunities.
The Code also says that the two countries should not resort to intrusive and aggressive surveillance and actions such as verbal and physical harassment, disconnection of phone lines, etc.
Earlier this month, India had asked Pakistan to ensure safety and security of its officials working at the Indian mission in Islamabad, saying they continue to face "harassment" and "intimidation".
In its 16th 'Note Verbale' to the Pakistan Foreign Ministry on March 22, the Indian High Commission specifically mentioned three incidents of harassment of senior officials.
Pakistan had claimed that there had been as many as 26 instances of harassment and intimidation of its diplomats since March 7, following which Islamabad called back its high commissioner Sohail Mahmood for discussions on the issue.
He, however, returned to New Delhi on March 22.
After Friday's announcement, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal in a brief statement said that the matter will be addressed under the mechanism of 1992 related to the treatment of diplomats.
It was not immediately known where and how the agreement was reached to sort out the current tension over diplomats.
Faisal had said on Thursday at a press briefing that the two sides would address the issue of harassment of diplomats through talks.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Jigsaw Movie Review: Not Even Torture Porn Can Save This Film Franchise From Deadly Dullness
- IPL 2018: Emotional MS Dhoni Admits Missing Playing in CSK Yellow
- CWG 2018: Wrestler Sushil Kumar's Name Missing from Official Website
- Soha and Kunal Celebrate Daughter Inaaya's 'Half Birthday' in Style
- Reliance Jio Offer: Nokia 1 With Rs 2200 Cashback, 60GB Additional Data