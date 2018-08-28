English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
India, Pakistan Armies Face-off in Volleyball Court During Historic Military Drill, China and Russia Pick Sides
While the Russians were seen cheering for India, the Chinese supported the Pakistani army during the friendly volleyball match that India won by 3-0.
On the sidelines of the drill, an Indian Army contingent beat its Pakistani counterpart in the final of a friendly volleyball match organised on Sunday.
New Delhi: For the first time, the armies of India and Pakistan are participating in a massive anti-terror drill of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Russia.
On the sidelines of the drill, an Indian Army contingent beat its Pakistani counterpart in the final of a friendly volleyball match organised on Sunday. An army officer said the team of 5 Rajput Regiment emerged winners among the eight participating nations, he said.
While the Russians were seen cheering for India, the Chinese supported the Pakistani army during the match that India won by 3-0. Earlier, it was India in Russia’s corner and Pakistan in China’s as the two nations faced off in a friendly futsal match which the Russians won.
The match held under the SCO Peace Mission Exercise, was conducted by the Central Military Commission of Russia.
The anti-terror exercise is being held at Chebarkul town in Chelyabinsk region in Russia from August 22 to August 29. It is aimed at expanding cooperation among the member countries to deal with the growing menace of terrorism and extremism.
Around 200 Army and Air Force personnel from India are participating in the exercise. Other SCO member countries include Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
It is for the first time since Independence that India and Pakistan are both part of a military exercise, though the armies of the two nations have worked together in UN peacekeeping missions.
India and Pakistan were admitted as observers of the grouping in 2005 and they were admitted as full members of the bloc last year.
Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
