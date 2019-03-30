India, Pak Engage in Heavy Fire Exchange at LoC in Jammu, One Civilian Critically Injured

Heavy firing exchanges started between Indian and Pakistani armies at the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. One civilian was critically injured in the firing exchange.Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said: "At about 8 p.m today (Saturday), Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along LoC in Mankote and Krishna Ghati sectors of Poonch district."Indian Army is retaliating befittingly."Reports from the area said heavy firing exchanges are still going on in Mankote and Krishna Ghati sectors.