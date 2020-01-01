Take the pledge to vote

Disclaimer:

1-min read

India, Pakistan Exchange List of Nuclear Installations Amid Tense Diplomatic Ties

The Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations mandates the two countries to inform each other of nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the agreement on the first of January of every calendar year.

Updated:January 1, 2020, 2:16 PM IST
Representative Image.

New Delhi: Continuing a 29-year unbroken practice, India and Pakistan on Wednesday exchanged a list of their nuclear installations under a bilateral arrangement that prohibits them from attacking each other's atomic facilities.

The two countries exchanged the list of nuclear installations and facilities covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations between India and Pakistan, the External Affairs Ministry said. This was done simultaneously through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad.

The exchange of the list came amid tense diplomatic ties between the two countries over the Kashmir issue.

The agreement was signed on December 31, 1988 and came into force on January 27, 1991.

The pact mandates the two countries to inform each other of nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the agreement on the first of January of every calendar year.

This is the 29th consecutive exchange of the list with the first one taking place on January 1, 1992.

