Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

India, Pakistan Join Hands to Contain Locust Outbreak in Rajasthan's Border Districts

The meeting, held at the border village of Munabao, was followed by issuing an alert in all districts that adjoin the Pakistan border.

News18.com

Updated:June 26, 2019, 10:16 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
India, Pakistan Join Hands to Contain Locust Outbreak in Rajasthan's Border Districts
Image for Representation. (Reuters)
Loading...

Indian and Pakistani officials, including scientists, discussed a recent locust outbreak that has affected villages in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, close to the Pakistan border. The meeting, held at the border village of Munabao, was followed by issuing an alert in all districts that adjoin the Pakistan border.

The Locust Warning Organisation (LWO), based in Jodhpur, is preparing to face the attack.

"Locusts have been seen in Jaisalmer. These have come from Pakistan and may spread to places such as Barmer, Jaisalmer, Phalodi, Bikaner and Suratgarh. We have used 'malathion' (a chemical pesticide) and are ready with all the required equipment to tackle the locusts. Our teams have reached all the circles," LWO official Mahesh Chandra had told ANI here last month.

The insects are reported to attack the region after a gap of 26 years, and are generally sighted during the summer and rainy months of June and July. The last major outbreak occurred in Rajasthan in 1993.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) had earlier this month warned India and Pakistan that the swarms may reach the subcontinent from Ethiopia and Somalia “in the next few days”. The FAO also said, "In India, ground control operations are in progress against first to third instar hoppers and groups in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan."

It added, "More hatching and the formation of hopper groups are expected in the coming weeks in Rajasthan, which may be supplemented by groups of adults and perhaps a few small swarms arriving from spring breeding areas."

From June 1 to 15, teams had been successful in treating 1,707 hectares of crop land against the pests.

Swarms of adult locusts can fly at the speed of 150 km per day, and consume food their own weight in a day. A small swarm can eat as much as 35,000 people in one day. Such attacks, for this reason, are considered a threat to food security and crop health.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram