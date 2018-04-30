English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
India, Pakistan Must Make Peace Like the Koreas, Says Pakistani Media
Although the Dawn newspaper felt that the tensions between India and Pakistan were fundamentally different to the issues between the Koreas, "yet a shared history and the common dreams and aspirations of a people with enduring cultural and other similarities across India and Pakistan make the quest for normalisation and peace in this region the noblest of goals.
Indian and Pakistani flags seen during a flag-lowering ceremony by BSF and PAK Rangers at the Attari- Wagah Border. (File Photo: PTI)
Islamabad: The leadership in India and Pakistan must emulate the Koreans and make peace, the Pakistani media said on Sunday.
After praising North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korea's Moon Jae-in, the Daily Times said in an editorial that truly normalising ties between Pakistan and India was no less pressing than the Korea question.
"When will the Indo-Pakistan leadership demonstrate the required maturity to break this impasse that has endured for 70 bleak years? It is in their respective national and regional interests to do so.
"Certainly, the peoples of both sides would benefit enormously. And while responsibility for this rests primarily with Islamabad and New Delhi - the international community must play a supporting role," the editorial said.
"In short, it is time to talk peace and to really mean it."
Although the Dawn newspaper felt that the tensions between India and Pakistan were fundamentally different to the issues between the Koreas, "yet a shared history and the common dreams and aspirations of a people with enduring cultural and other similarities across India and Pakistan make the quest for normalisation and peace in this region the noblest of goals.
"The striking imagery of the Korean summit recalls the unprecedented hope and expectations created by the historic trip to Lahore of then Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999.
"It is time for the leaderships of India and Pakistan to once again tread the path of peace and friendship."
Also Watch
After praising North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korea's Moon Jae-in, the Daily Times said in an editorial that truly normalising ties between Pakistan and India was no less pressing than the Korea question.
"When will the Indo-Pakistan leadership demonstrate the required maturity to break this impasse that has endured for 70 bleak years? It is in their respective national and regional interests to do so.
"Certainly, the peoples of both sides would benefit enormously. And while responsibility for this rests primarily with Islamabad and New Delhi - the international community must play a supporting role," the editorial said.
"In short, it is time to talk peace and to really mean it."
Although the Dawn newspaper felt that the tensions between India and Pakistan were fundamentally different to the issues between the Koreas, "yet a shared history and the common dreams and aspirations of a people with enduring cultural and other similarities across India and Pakistan make the quest for normalisation and peace in this region the noblest of goals.
"The striking imagery of the Korean summit recalls the unprecedented hope and expectations created by the historic trip to Lahore of then Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999.
"It is time for the leaderships of India and Pakistan to once again tread the path of peace and friendship."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
-
Saturday 28 April , 2018
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Saturday 28 April , 2018 International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Rahul Dravid's Nomination for Dronacharya Award Has BCCI Split in Half
- Rakhi Sawant Backs Saroj Khan's View on Casting Couch: 'Nobody Rapes Anyone in Film Industry. It's All Consensual'
- OnePlus 6 India Price To Start at Rs 36,999; India Launch On May 17
- Sonam Kapoor in a Beautiful Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Lehenga is Giving Us All the Wedding Vibes
- Anil Kapoor Finally Breaks His Silence on Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Wedding