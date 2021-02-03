Pak Army Chief Talking About ‘Peaceful Coexistence’ Could be a Turning Point for India Relations

Chief of Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa seems to have had a change of heart. He no longer wants war with India. He wants “peaceful co-existence.” Pakistan Army General expressing his desire for peace is a significant development. It could be a hint that the country wants to give up its obsession with Kashmir and tread on the path of peace and prosperity.

While addressing a graduation day ceremony at Pakistan Air Force academy in Rawalpindi earlier this week, General Bajwa said, "It is time to extend a hand of peace in all directions.” But he was quick to add that no one should misconstrue Pakistan’s desire for peace as a sign of weakness. It’s a matter of debate whether Pakistan is weak or strong as the developments that unfurled after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir have proven it beyond doubt that Pakistan can raise the pitch but won’t go for a war as the neighbouring country cannot afford it.

If General Bajwa means what he is saying, it could become a turning point in the history of the sub-continent. No one wants war. Everyone wants peace and development. But the fact is that Pakistan after losing three conventional wars with India has been fighting a proxy war in Jammu and Kashmir for the past three decades and has lost that battle also.

The militants sent by the Pakistan Army have not been able to even take an inch of India’s land. After getting killed, these militants were disowned even by their own country.

Peace needs to be given a chance, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made an honest attempt to end the animosity between the two nuclear neighbours by paying a surprise visit to Pakistan on December 25, 2015. But just a few days after Modi landed in Lahore, Jaish-e-Mohammad militants attacked the airbase at Pathankot and made it clear they wanted war and not peace.

The JeM militants carrying out a suicide attack in Pulwama on February 14, 2019, proved to be the last nail in the coffin of the attempts that were being made to establish peace. The Pulwama attack left 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel dead.

India avenged it by carrying out an airstrike at Jaish militant camp deep inside Pakistan territory in Balakot. Though Pakistan claimed that no damage was done, but the reports revealed that many militants were killed and their shelter was destroyed. Since Pulwama attack, India’s posture towards Pakistan has changed completely.

The Pakistan Army has been on its toes. If it fires one shell, Indian Army retaliates with five. India turning J&K into a union territory has also rattled Pakistan. After that move, Pakistan media started fighting the war within newsrooms and tried to send a message that nuclear bombs are ready to be used.

It’s for the first time since August 5, 2019, that the Pakistan Army Chief has spoken about peace and reconciliation. If he is really sincere then he needs to be given an opportunity to end the prevailing uncertainty.

The entire world is aware about the fact that it’s the army that runs Pakistan and the politicians are puppets. If the Pakistan General wants peace he has to act.

The country has to dismantle the militant camps on its soil and stop supporting the people who preach hatred and violence. General Bajwa can play an important role as all the activities of militants are controlled by the Pakistan Army.

If he works towards establishing peace, he would be considered a true statesman. His country is grappling with too many issues and cannot afford a war. To save Pakistan, General Bajwa needs to take concrete steps and stop talking about Kashmir. If he ups the ante, there is every possibility about Pakistan getting a befitting reply and ending up in a big mess.

India’s neighbour needs to bear it in mind that it cannot fight a full-fledged war even for seven days. Had Pakistan been in a position to go for a war it would have fought thirty wars in the past three decades, but it has neither got resources nor the skills and weaponry to match the Indian Army. It has got nothing in its arsenal except a few nukes. If these are used it can lead to large scale devastation.

Pakistan Army General by talking about peace is not doing any favour to India, but he is helping his own country. The COVID times are about to get over. Once India comes out of it, Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) can be next on the agenda as it’s under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. It is a part of Jammu and Kashmir and has to be merged with it. But things can change if the neighbouring country really works towards peaceful co-existence.

Pakistan Army Chief General Bajwa seems to have taken the first step by talking about peace. Now, the ball is in India’s court. It needs to give an opportunity to General Bajwa by reducing pressure on Pakistan, and adopting the policy of “wait and watch.” If Pakistan Army Chief really means business, he would take steps to translate his words into a reality.

No one can discount the fact that the historic Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims was opened in November 2019, just a few months after the abrogation of Article 370. At that point of time General Bajwa played an important role. Despite simmering tensions between the two countries, he didn’t object to the opening of it. If the Pakistan Army Chief makes a dedicated effort for peace the war clouds that have been hovering over India and Pakistan can vanish, and the situation can change.