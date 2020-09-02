Tharoor-led Parl Panel to Summon Facebook's Ajit Mohan Again On Content Regulation

The parliamentary panel on information technology will summon Facebook Inc executives again as issues regarding the social media giant’s content regulations policies could not be settled on Wednesday, the panel’s chief said.

The panel, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, questioned Facebook’s India boss Ajit Mohan on Wednesday. The meeting came amidst a raging controversy following a report in The Wall Street Journal that said Ankhi Das, the US tech giant’s Public Policy Director for South and Central Asia, had opposed the taking down of posts by a politician from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The meeting was inconclusive and Facebook representatives will be summoned again after the panel, whose term expires on September 12, is reconstituted, Tharoor told journalists after the two-hour meeting with Mohan.