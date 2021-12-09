CHANGE LANGUAGE
India Pays Tribute To Gen Rawat, Others Who Died In Chopper Crash | See List

Thirteen people, including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat died in an IAF helicopter crash near Coonoor on Wednesday. (PTI File Photo)

Only four of the 13 killed in the horrific crash have been identified so far

News Desk

India on Thursday paid tribute to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others who were killed in yesterday’s chopper crash after their bodies were brought to the capital in the evening. Among those paying tribute at the palm airport in Delhi included, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with the chiefs of the three armed forces.

Only four of the 13 killed in the horrific crash have been identified so far - General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brigadier LS Lidder, and Lance Naik Vivek Kumar.

Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the fatal crash, was airlifted to a hospital in Bengaluru from a military hospital in Wellington. He will be treated at the Command Hospital in Bengaluru.

General Rawat’s funeral will take place with full military honors on Friday in Delhi.

Here is a complete list of other people who died in the chopper crash:

BRIGADIER LS LIDDER
      HAV SATPAL
JWO PRADEEP
    SQN LDR KULDEEP SINGH
NK JITENDER KUMAR
   JWO RANA PRATAP DAS
WG CDR PS CHAUDHAN
 L/NK SAI TEJA
 VIVEK KUMAR
        NK GURSEWAK SINGH

first published:December 09, 2021, 22:24 IST