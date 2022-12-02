India Plans G20 Meets in Rann of Kutch, Khajuraho in Feb, Sets up Task Forces & ‘Jan Bhagidari’ Exercise

The calendar for the first 20 G20 meetings under India’s presidency is ready with international delegates being taken to the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat and Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh in February next year.

The first Tourism Working Group meeting will be held in the Rann of Kutch from February 8-10 while the First Culture Working Group meeting will be held in Khajuraho from February 23-25. The first meeting of India’s year-long presidency of the G20 will be the first Sherpa meeting in Udaipur from December 4-7. The other meetings so far till February have been finalised in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Chennai, Bengaluru, Jodhpur, Indore and Lucknow. Two of the meetings will be virtual.

The G20 Secretariat has also drawn up separate verticals for the year-long presidency, with dedicated wings for G20 Operations, Security, Branding, Logistics, Media, IT and vertical of a Chief Coordinator which will be the Foreign Secretary. Seven Task Forces have also been set up with Task Force Coordinators for the various G20 events.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, at a G20 University Connect Event on Thursday, said almost 200 meetings will be held in India during the G20 presidency at various levels — from ministers and officials to domain experts, civil society and the youth. “Given its significance, we would like G20 not to be a Delhi-centric set of events but one that is hosted — indeed celebrated — across the width and breadth of our country. By doing so, the world will get to know better the fullness of India’s extraordinary diversity and rich heritage,” Jaishankar said.

India is also adopting the ‘Jan Bhagidari — Taking G20 to people’ model in which it is asking for suggestions from all Indians to make India’s G20 presidency more action-oriented. The G20 Secretariat has invited suggestions, opinions and inputs from Indians from all walks of life, including students, youth, women, private sector, academia and civil society. In consultation with G20 Members, India has said it will make every effort to prioritise and champion them in G20 discussions during India’s Presidency “in the pursuit of a better world”.

“Under the Youth20 Engagement Group of G20, India will focus on skill development, future of work, access to quality health, and youth as equal partners in development agenda. During the year, in the spirit of Jan Bhagidari, I would encourage the youth to conduct and host a wide range of practical activities like university lectures, roundtable discussions, Model UN conferences in colleges on G20 agendas. And welcoming the G20 delegations including through cultural performances at various meeting venues,” S. Jaishankar said on Thursday.​

