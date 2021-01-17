India under PM Modi's Leadership Fought well Against Covid, Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has successfully fought against the coronavirus in the world.

Shah was addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone for the 97th Battalion of Rapid Action Force (RAF) at Bullapura village here on Saturday.

The Home Minister said that with the beginning of the vaccination drive, the country has taken the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic to a final stage.

He asserted that India's vaccination drive represents the determination of a self-reliant India and is a milestone in the battle against this "invisible enemy".

"The entire world has been fighting against the pandemic for one year and even as many lives were also lost. This is perhaps one of the toughest battles humanity has ever fought. But our country has fought this battle using knowledge, innovations and mutual cooperation," Shah said.

Heaping praise on scientists, as the natiowide vaccination drive kicked off on Saturday, he said that India is one of the few countries which has achieved success to end the biggest crisis facing the humanity.

"The world's largest vaccination drive shows the immense potential of India's scientists and the power of our leadership," the Home Minister said.

Noting that during the initial days of the outbreak, some experts had flagged concern about the ill-equipped heath infrastructure, Shah observed that there was only one lab in the country at that point of time that could undertake testing for the infection but today it has more than 2,000 labs.

"The only difference was that India fought against the virus with unity," he said, adding that India has lesser fatality and higher recovery rates.

Shah said that the "New India" is a country that transforms disasters and challenges into opportunities and achievements.

"The 'Made in India' vaccine represents the determination of the self-reliant India. On this historic day, I bow to all our Corona warriors," he added.

Shah also thanked Chief Minister Yediyurappa for taking the initiative and giving the land for a new battalion campus of RAF that is coming up at a cost of Rs 230 crore.

He also assured the people of Bhadravathi that the central school and the stadiums to come up soon, will have all the facilities accessible to them.