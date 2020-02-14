India, Portugal Ink Seven Pacts After PM Modi Holds Talks With Sousa
The pacts provide for cooperation in areas of investment, transport, ports, culture and industrial and intellectual property rights.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.
New Delhi: India and Portugal on Friday signed seven agreements to boost cooperation in a range of areas after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa held extensive talks.
The pacts provide for cooperation in areas of investment, transport, ports, culture and industrial and intellectual property rights.
Portugal is an important country for India in Southern Europe, and bilateral ties have witnessed a steady progress in the last 15 years.
In October 2005, Portugal extradited Abu Salem and Monica Bedi to face terror charges.
Prime Minister Modi visited Portugal in June 2017 during which 11 agreements were signed covering a large number of areas including space, avoidance of double taxation, nano-technology, biotechnology and higher education.
Sousa arrived here on Thursday night on a four-day visit, his first to India. The last visit by a Portuguese President to India was in 2007. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation.
Officials said the talks covered entire expanse of bilateral ties including in areas of trade, investment and education.
In the morning, the Portuguese president was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The pacts signed after Modi-Sousa talks included a joint declaration a bilateral mobility partnership and another on maritime transport.
President Ram Nath Kovind will meet the visiting president on Friday evening and host a banquet in his honour. Sousa will also travel to Maharashtra and Goa during his visit.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Old Video of Sidharth Shukla Fighting with Arjun Kapoor Goes Viral, Here's What Happened
- Indian Women's League Awaits New Winner as Kryphsa, Gokulam Kerala FC Face Off in Final
- This Man's Epic Proposal Landed on Google Maps; World Can Relax, Marriage is in June
- Android's Response to Rapper Lil Nas X Tweeting About Google 'Emoji Stickers' via iPhone is Fire
- Coronavirus Has a Deadly Weapon That You Did Not Know About: The Super Spreaders