India Post GDS Results Released for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh Circles at appost.in
The GDS Result for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh circles were released days after India Post declared the West Bengal GDS Result at appost.in.
Picture for Representation.
India Post GDS Results | The India Post, under the Ministry of Communications, has released the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) result for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh circles. The GDS Result for AP, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh circles were released days after India Post declared the West Bengal GDS Result. All the candidates who have applied for GDS Examination can check their result from the official recruitment portal for India Post @appost.in.
In Chhattisgarh, 1,794 candidates have been selected, whereas GDS result for five candidates has been, 935 withheld. Meanwhile candidates have been in Telangana, along with 2,659 candidates in Andhra Pradesh. A number of results have been withheld in all the circles.
The GDS Result of Assam, Bihar, Kerala and Maharashtra circle is under process and will be announced soon.
The candidates have been selected for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) post on the basis of their merit in class 10 board exam. All the shortlisted candidates will be selected for final round after the verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority.
India Post GDS Results: How to check the result
Step 1: Go to the official recruitment portal for India Post @appost.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the circle whose result you want to check
Step 3: The entire result list will appear on the screen
Step 4: Download the list and save it for future reference.
Here’s the direct link for India Post GDS result declared so far:
Chattisgarh: file:///C:/Users/admin/Downloads/Chhattisgarh-04_Results.pdf
Telangana: file:///C:/Users/admin/Downloads/Telangana-20_Results.pdf
Andhra Pradesh: file:///C:/Users/admin/Downloads/AndhraPradesh-01_Results.pdf
West Bengal: file:///C:/Users/admin/Downloads/WestBengal-23_ResultsCycle1.pdf
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Australian Open 2020 Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios LIVE Score and Updates: Kyrgios Wins 2nd Set 6-3 to Tie Rafa 1-1
- Bigg Boss 13: Fans Love Shehnaz Gill, Rashami Desai Singing Illegal Weapon, Watch Video
- OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Get OxygenOS 10.3.1 Update With Bug Fixes, December Security Patch
- Grammys 2020: Nick Jonas Has the Best Response to Fans Pointing Out What Was Stuck in His Teeth
- Alia Bhatt Sends Kangana Ranaut Flowers for Her Padma Shri Honour