India Post GDS Results Released for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh Circles at appost.in

India Post GDS Results | The India Post, under the Ministry of Communications, has released the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) result for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh circles. The GDS Result for AP, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh circles were released days after India Post declared the West Bengal GDS Result. All the candidates who have applied for GDS Examination can check their result from the official recruitment portal for India Post @appost.in.

In Chhattisgarh, 1,794 candidates have been selected, whereas GDS result for five candidates has been, 935 withheld. Meanwhile candidates have been in Telangana, along with 2,659 candidates in Andhra Pradesh. A number of results have been withheld in all the circles.

The GDS Result of Assam, Bihar, Kerala and Maharashtra circle is under process and will be announced soon.

The candidates have been selected for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) post on the basis of their merit in class 10 board exam. All the shortlisted candidates will be selected for final round after the verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority.

India Post GDS Results: How to check the result

Step 1: Go to the official recruitment portal for India Post @appost.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the circle whose result you want to check

Step 3: The entire result list will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the list and save it for future reference.

Here’s the direct link for India Post GDS result declared so far:

