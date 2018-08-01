English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2018: 58 Officer Posts, Apply before 15th August 2018
Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 15th August 2018 at the official website ippbonline.com.
Representational photo (PTI)
India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 58 vacancies for the post of Officers in Scale 2, 3, 4 and 5 under direct recruitment in various departments has been released on the official website of India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), New Delhi - ippbonline.com. The selected candidates will be on a probation period for 1 year from the date of joining. Candidates are not supposed to submit more than one application, in case of multiple applications, only the last application will be retained by the bank for recruitment. Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 15th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for IPPB Recruitment 2018 for Officers Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://ippbonline.com
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ under ‘Media/ Announcements’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ under ‘Direct Recruitment of Officers in Scale 2, 3, 4 and 5’
Step 4 – Register yourself first
Step 5 – Fill the details and click on Save
Step 6 – Login with required credentials
Step 7 – Fill the application form with required information, pay online fee and complete application process
Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/ippbs23jul18/basic_details.php
Direct link for Login - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/ippbs23jul18/
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.750
SC/ST/PWD Category – Rs.150
IPPB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 58
Manager (Taxation) MMGS-II – 1
Senior Manager (Financial Planning and Budgeting) MMGS-III – 1
Manager (Administration) MMGS-II – 1
Manager (HR) MMGS-II – 1
Senior Manager (HR) MMGSIII – 1
AGM (Human Resource Management) SMGS – V – 1
Manager (Risk Based Audit) MMGS-II – 1
Manager (Concurrent Audit) MMGS-II – 1
Senior Manager (Internal Audit) MMGS-III – 1
Manager (Vendor Performance Management)MMGS-II – 2
Senior Manager (Reconciliation) MMGS-III - 10
Senior Manager (Branch Operations) MMGS-III – 1
Chief Manager (Treasury Settlements and Reconciliation) SMGS – IV – 1
Manager (User Experience) MMGS-II – 1
Manager (Product Research) MMGS-II – 1
Manager (Analytics) – 1
Senior Manager (Retail Products) MMGS-III – 3
Senior Manager (Digital Marketing) MMGS-III – 1
Senior Manager (3rd Party Products) – 1
Senior Manager (Merchant Product - Online) MMGS-III – 1
Manager (Compliance Support & Reporting) MMGSII – 1
Manager (Operational Risk) MMGS-II – 1
Senior Manager (Fraud Control Operations) MMGSIII – 1
Chief Manager (Fraud Monitoring) – 2
AGM (Fraud Control Operations) SMGS – V – 1
Manager (Digital Technology Innovation) MMGS-II – 1
Manager (Vendor Management - Hardware/Software/Services) MMGS-II – 2
Senior Manager (System/ Database Administration) MMGS-III – 3
Senior Manager (Security Administration) MMGS-III – 2
Senior Manager (Network/ Infrastructure Administration) MMGS-III – 5
Senior Manager (IT Project Management) MMGS-III – 1
Chief Manager (Banking & Payment Solution Architect) – 1
Chief Manager ( IT Project Management) – 1
Chief Manager (Digital Technology Innovation) – 1
Chief Manager (Security Architect) – 1
AGM (IT Operations) – 1
AGM (Enterprise/ Integration Architect) - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:
Official Advertisement:
https://ippbonline.com/documents/31498/132994/1532438871873.PDF
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.
