India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2018: 58 Officers Posts, Application Process begins 1st August 2018

India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 58 vacancies for the post of Officers Scale 2, 3, 4 and 5 under direct recruitment has been released on the official website of India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), New Delhi - ippbonline.com The selected candidates will be engaged on a probation period for 1 year from the date of joining. As per the official notification, candidates must not submit more than one application, in case of multiple applications, only the last application will be retained by the bank.The application process for this recruitment drive is scheduled to begin from 1st August 2018 and interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 15th August 2018.Unreserved Category - Rs.750SC/ST/PWD Category – Rs.150IPPB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 58Manager (Taxation) MMGS-II – 1Senior Manager (Financial Planning and Budgeting) MMGS-III – 1Manager (Administration) MMGS-II – 1Manager (HR) MMGS-II – 1Senior Manager (HR) MMGSIII – 1AGM (Human Resource Management) SMGS – V – 1Manager (Risk Based Audit) MMGS-II – 1Manager (Concurrent Audit) MMGS-II – 1Senior Manager (Internal Audit) MMGS-III – 1Manager (Vendor Performance Management)MMGS-II – 2Senior Manager (Reconciliation) MMGS-III - 10Senior Manager (Branch Operations) MMGS-III – 1Chief Manager (Treasury Settlements and Reconciliation) SMGS – IV – 1Manager (User Experience) MMGS-II – 1Manager (Product Research) MMGS-II – 1Manager (Analytics) – 1Senior Manager (Retail Products) MMGS-III – 3Senior Manager (Digital Marketing) MMGS-III – 1Senior Manager (3rd Party Products) – 1Senior Manager (Merchant Product - Online) MMGS-III – 1Manager (Compliance Support & Reporting) MMGSII – 1Manager (Operational Risk) MMGS-II – 1Senior Manager (Fraud Control Operations) MMGSIII – 1Chief Manager (Fraud Monitoring) – 2AGM (Fraud Control Operations) SMGS – V – 1Manager (Digital Technology Innovation) MMGS-II – 1Manager (Vendor Management - Hardware/Software/Services) MMGS-II – 2Senior Manager (System/ Database Administration) MMGS-III – 3Senior Manager (Security Administration) MMGS-III – 2Senior Manager (Network/ Infrastructure Administration) MMGS-III – 5Senior Manager (IT Project Management) MMGS-III – 1Chief Manager (Banking & Payment Solution Architect) – 1Chief Manager ( IT Project Management) – 1Chief Manager (Digital Technology Innovation) – 1Chief Manager (Security Architect) – 1AGM (IT Operations) – 1AGM (Enterprise/ Integration Architect) - 1Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.Start date of submission of online application – 1st August 2018Last date of submission of online application – 15th August 2018