India Post Recruitment 2018: 2286 Gramin Dak Sevak Posts in Andhra Pradesh Circle, Apply Before May 24
Applicants need to visit the post office in their circle to deposit the application fee with the generated Registration number.
India Post Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 2286 vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak has begun on the official website of India Post AP Circle - appost.in/gdsonline.
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or 24th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.appost.in/gdsonline/Home.aspx
Step 2 – Click on 'Registration' on the left side of home page under Quick Links
Step 3 – Register yourself to generate registration credentials
Step 4 – Click on 'Apply Online' and login
Step 5 – Fill the application form
Step 6 - Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Applicants need to visit the Post office in the circle to deposit the application fee with the generated Registration number
Direct Link:
http://117.239.178.144/gdsonline/reference.aspx
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category - Rs 100
SC/ ST/ PH Category - NIL
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 10th passed from approved state boards by the respective State Government/ Central Government and must have computer knowledge.
Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 25th April 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms.
Selection Process:
The candidate will be selected on the basis of automatic generated merit list based on submitted online applications.
For more information, the applicants are advised to visit official website - http://www.appost.in/gdsonline/Home.aspx and download the advertisement by clicking on Andhra Pradesh 2286 (New).
Also Watch
