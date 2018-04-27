India Post Recruitment 2018: 2286 Gramin Dak Sevak Posts in Andhra Pradesh Circle, Apply Before May 24

India Post Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 2286 vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak has begun on the official website of India Post AP Circle - appost.in/gdsonline.Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or 24th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.appost.in/gdsonline/Home.aspxStep 2 – Click on 'Registration' on the left side of home page under Quick LinksStep 3 – Register yourself to generate registration credentialsStep 4 – Click on 'Apply Online' and loginStep 5 – Fill the application formStep 6 - Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceApplicants need to visit the Post office in the circle to deposit the application fee with the generated Registration numberhttp://117.239.178.144/gdsonline/reference.aspxUnreserved Category - Rs 100SC/ ST/ PH Category - NILThe applicant must be class 10th passed from approved state boards by the respective State Government/ Central Government and must have computer knowledge.The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 25th April 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms.The candidate will be selected on the basis of automatic generated merit list based on submitted online applications.For more information, the applicants are advised to visit official website - http://www.appost.in/gdsonline/Home.aspx and download the advertisement by clicking on Andhra Pradesh 2286 (New).