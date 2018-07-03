English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
India Post Recruitment 2018 Begins Again for 2411 Gramin Dak Sevak Posts, Apply Before July 16
The application process has been extended to the candidates of Madhya Pradesh and North East Circles to again apply for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak from 2nd July 2018.
Picture for representation.
India Post Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 2411 vacancies for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak under Madhya Pradesh Circle has begun on the official website of India Post, Madhya Pradesh - appost.in/gdsonline. The application process has been extended to the candidates of Madhya Pradesh and North East Circles to again apply for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak from 2nd July 2018. Applicants who have registered before need not to register again for these posts. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 16th July 2018 following the instructions given below:
How to apply for India Post Recruitment 2018 for Gramin Dak Sevak Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://appost.in/gdsonline/
Step 2 – Register yourself first and Submit the form
Step 3 – Registration number will generate
Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ on the home page
Step 5 – Login with required credentials
Step 6 – Fill in the form with required information and complete the process
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out of the form for future reference
Step 8 – Applicant need to visit nearest Post office to make the payment, details given in the official advertisement
Direct Link for Registration - http://117.239.178.144/gdsonlinere/fee.aspx
Direct Link for Login - http://117.239.178.144/gdsonlinere/Reference_MN.aspx
Application Fee: Unreserved / OBC Category – Rs.100
SC/ ST/ PH – NIL
India Post Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 2411
Unreserved – 918
ST – 647
SC – 392
PH-VH – 27
PH-OH – 34
PH-HH – 35
OBC - 358
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 10th passed from approved State boards by the respective State Government/ Central Government and must have computer knowledge and will be required to furnish basic computer training certificate for at least 60 days from a recognized Computer Training Institute.
Age Limit:
Applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 19th January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Merit List.
Also Watch
How to apply for India Post Recruitment 2018 for Gramin Dak Sevak Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://appost.in/gdsonline/
Step 2 – Register yourself first and Submit the form
Step 3 – Registration number will generate
Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ on the home page
Step 5 – Login with required credentials
Step 6 – Fill in the form with required information and complete the process
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out of the form for future reference
Step 8 – Applicant need to visit nearest Post office to make the payment, details given in the official advertisement
Direct Link for Registration - http://117.239.178.144/gdsonlinere/fee.aspx
Direct Link for Login - http://117.239.178.144/gdsonlinere/Reference_MN.aspx
Application Fee: Unreserved / OBC Category – Rs.100
SC/ ST/ PH – NIL
India Post Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 2411
Unreserved – 918
ST – 647
SC – 392
PH-VH – 27
PH-OH – 34
PH-HH – 35
OBC - 358
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 10th passed from approved State boards by the respective State Government/ Central Government and must have computer knowledge and will be required to furnish basic computer training certificate for at least 60 days from a recognized Computer Training Institute.
Age Limit:
Applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 19th January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Merit List.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
-
Sunday 01 July , 2018
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Monday 02 July , 2018 Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Monday 02 July , 2018 Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
Sunday 01 July , 2018 In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
Friday 29 June , 2018 Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Smriti Irani's Hilarious Caption on Husband Zubin & Shah Rukh Khan's Photo Will Make Your Day
- FIFA World Cup 2018 - Belgium Complete Stunning Comeback to Break Japanese Hearts - Relive the Goals
- This Psychic Octopus May be the 'Real' Reason Why Japan is Out of the World Cup
- Is Priyanka Chopra Flying Down to India With Rumoured Boyfriend Nick Jonas, Again?
- OnePlus 6 Red Edition Officially Launched For Rs 39,999 in India