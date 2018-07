India Post Recruitment 2018 Begins Again for 2411 Gramin Dak Sevak Posts, Apply Before July 16

India Post Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 2411 vacancies for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak under Madhya Pradesh Circle has begun on the official website of India Post, Madhya Pradesh - appost.in/gdsonline . The application process has been extended to the candidates of Madhya Pradesh and North East Circles to again apply for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak from 2nd July 2018. Applicants who have registered before need not to register again for these posts. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 16th July 2018 following the instructions given below:How to apply for India Post Recruitment 2018 for Gramin Dak Sevak Posts?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://appost.in/gdsonline/Step 2 – Register yourself first and Submit the formStep 3 – Registration number will generateStep 4 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ on the home pageStep 5 – Login with required credentialsStep 6 – Fill in the form with required information and complete the processStep 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out of the form for future referenceStep 8 – Applicant need to visit nearest Post office to make the payment, details given in the official advertisementDirect Link for Registration - http://117.239.178.144/gdsonlinere/fee.aspxDirect Link for Login - http://117.239.178.144/gdsonlinere/Reference_MN.aspxApplication Fee: Unreserved / OBC Category – Rs.100SC/ ST/ PH – NILIndia Post Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 2411Unreserved – 918ST – 647SC – 392PH-VH – 27PH-OH – 34PH-HH – 35OBC - 358Eligibility Criteria:The applicant must be class 10th passed from approved State boards by the respective State Government/ Central Government and must have computer knowledge and will be required to furnish basic computer training certificate for at least 60 days from a recognized Computer Training Institute.Age Limit:Applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 19th January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Merit List.