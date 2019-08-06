Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

India Post Recruitment 2019: Applications Open for Gramin Dak Sevak Post, Check appost.in

The India Post GDS Recruitment has invited applications for 10,066 vacancies in six states, including Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala and Punjab.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 6, 2019, 12:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
India Post Recruitment 2019: Applications Open for Gramin Dak Sevak Post, Check appost.in
(Representative image)
Loading...

India Post Recruitment 2019 | The India Post Office has invited applications to fill in a number of vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS).

The India Post GDS Recruitment has invited applications for 10,066 vacancies in six states, including Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala and Punjab.

The GDS Recruitment notification was published on the official website of India Post. All the interested candidates can read more about the vacancy on appost.in/gdsonline.

Eligibility to apply for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak

The GDS Recruitment is open to all candidates with passing marks in Mathematics and English (compulsory or elective subjects) in 10th from any recognized Board of School Education.

The candidate should also have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard (as compulsory or elective subject). The age limit of the candidate is set between 18 and 40 years.

Important Dates for application

The India Post GDS Recruitment began from Monday, August 5 and will continue till September 4, 2019.

How to apply for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak

Step 1. Go to the direct link appost.in/gdsonline and open the application process

Step 2.Fill the complete application for the post of GDS 2019

Step 3. Upload all the necessary documents and transcripts

Step 4. Submit the post preferences and submit

Step 5. Pay the fees online and submit the application

Step 6. Take a preview and print out for future reference.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram