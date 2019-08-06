India Post Recruitment 2019: Applications Open for Gramin Dak Sevak Post, Check appost.in

India Post Recruitment 2019 | The India Post Office has invited applications to fill in a number of vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS).

The India Post GDS Recruitment has invited applications for 10,066 vacancies in six states, including Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala and Punjab.

The GDS Recruitment notification was published on the official website of India Post. All the interested candidates can read more about the vacancy on appost.in/gdsonline.

Eligibility to apply for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak

The GDS Recruitment is open to all candidates with passing marks in Mathematics and English (compulsory or elective subjects) in 10th from any recognized Board of School Education.

The candidate should also have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard (as compulsory or elective subject). The age limit of the candidate is set between 18 and 40 years.

Important Dates for application

The India Post GDS Recruitment began from Monday, August 5 and will continue till September 4, 2019.

How to apply for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak

Step 1. Go to the direct link appost.in/gdsonline and open the application process

Step 2.Fill the complete application for the post of GDS 2019

Step 3. Upload all the necessary documents and transcripts

Step 4. Submit the post preferences and submit

Step 5. Pay the fees online and submit the application

Step 6. Take a preview and print out for future reference.

