India Post Recruitment 2019: Apply for 1,735 Gramin Dak Sevaks Posts at appost.in. All You Need to Know

India Post Recruitment 2019: The India Post has announced as many as 1,735 vacancies for recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak in three postal circles- Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand. The official circular of India Post Recruitment 2019 can be read from this URL http://www.appost.in/gdsonline/Home.aspx.

The India Post which is also called as the post office is a part of the Ministry of Communications, Government of India. Only high school pass outs can apply for the India Post 2019 Gramin Dak Sevaks on the official website appost.in (http://www.appost.in). Here we have summarized all the key details of India Post Recruitment 2019 to aware aspirants with eligibility criteria, application form deadline, region-wise number of vacancies and salary structure. Read below all about for applying to Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Postmaster, and Dak Sevak government job under India Post Recruitment 2019.

India Post Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Applicant should have passed at least class 10 board examinations with Mathematics and English.

Age limit for applying is 18 to 40 years.

Age relaxation of 5 and 3 years is given to SC/ST and OBC candidates, respectively.

An applicant can fill for maximum of twenty posts.

India Post Recruitment 2019: Deadlines

The last date to register for the India Post Recruitment 2019 of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak in three postal circles Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand is India Post Recruitment 2019 begins from: June 6 India Post Recruitment 2019 end on: July 5

Availability of India Post Application Form

The India Post Recruitment 2019 application form for 1,735 Gramin Dak Sevaks posts will be available at appost.in from June 13 to July 12.

India Post Recruitment 2019: Application Fees

The application fee for India Post Recruitment 2019 is Rs 100 for unreserved/ OBC/EWS male applicants for each set of five choices. However, all women candidate are exempted from paying the fee. The duly filled India Post Application Form 2019 has to send to your nearest Head Post Office.

India Post Recruitment 2019: Region-wise number of vacancies

• Jharkhand Circle – 804 Posts

• Delhi Circle – 174 Posts

• HP Circle – 757 Posts

India Post Recruitment 2019: Selection

The recruitment for India Post 2019 will be made on the basis of merit list, which takes into account only the High School marks scored by candidates. No weightage is for higher education degree.

India Post Recruitment 2019: Salary

For Branch Post Master posts, shortlisted candidates will get Rs. 12,000 per month and for Assistant Branch Postmaster/Dak Sevak, the selected ones will be paid Rs. 10,000 per month.