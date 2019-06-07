India Post Recruitment 2019: Apply for 1,735 Gramin Dak Sevaks Posts at appost.in. All You Need to Know
The India Post which is also called as the post office is a part of the Ministry of Communications, Government of India.
Picture for Representation.
India Post Recruitment 2019: The India Post has announced as many as 1,735 vacancies for recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak in three postal circles- Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand. The official circular of India Post Recruitment 2019 can be read from this URL http://www.appost.in/gdsonline/Home.aspx.
The India Post which is also called as the post office is a part of the Ministry of Communications, Government of India. Only high school pass outs can apply for the India Post 2019 Gramin Dak Sevaks on the official website appost.in (http://www.appost.in). Here we have summarized all the key details of India Post Recruitment 2019 to aware aspirants with eligibility criteria, application form deadline, region-wise number of vacancies and salary structure. Read below all about for applying to Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Postmaster, and Dak Sevak government job under India Post Recruitment 2019.
India Post Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria
Applicant should have passed at least class 10 board examinations with Mathematics and English.
Age limit for applying is 18 to 40 years.
Age relaxation of 5 and 3 years is given to SC/ST and OBC candidates, respectively.
An applicant can fill for maximum of twenty posts.
India Post Recruitment 2019: Deadlines
The last date to register for the India Post Recruitment 2019 of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak in three postal circles Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand is India Post Recruitment 2019 begins from: June 6 India Post Recruitment 2019 end on: July 5
Availability of India Post Application Form
The India Post Recruitment 2019 application form for 1,735 Gramin Dak Sevaks posts will be available at appost.in from June 13 to July 12.
India Post Recruitment 2019: Application Fees
The application fee for India Post Recruitment 2019 is Rs 100 for unreserved/ OBC/EWS male applicants for each set of five choices. However, all women candidate are exempted from paying the fee. The duly filled India Post Application Form 2019 has to send to your nearest Head Post Office.
India Post Recruitment 2019: Region-wise number of vacancies
• Jharkhand Circle – 804 Posts
• Delhi Circle – 174 Posts
• HP Circle – 757 Posts
India Post Recruitment 2019: Selection
The recruitment for India Post 2019 will be made on the basis of merit list, which takes into account only the High School marks scored by candidates. No weightage is for higher education degree.
India Post Recruitment 2019: Salary
For Branch Post Master posts, shortlisted candidates will get Rs. 12,000 per month and for Assistant Branch Postmaster/Dak Sevak, the selected ones will be paid Rs. 10,000 per month.
Also Watch
-
Ajmer Residents Lock Water Containers Amidst Rajasthan Heatwave
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Nipah Hits Kerala Again: All You Need To Know About The Virus
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Australia: Tough India Clash Could Give Aussies Reality Check: Border
- Salman Khan's Bharat Proves that Bollywood Wants On-Screen Mothers as Young as Their Sons
- Have You Seen Patralekhaa's Hilarious Recreation of SRK-Kajol's DDLJ Scene with Rajkummar Rao?
- Priyanka Chopra Says She's Got a 'Lot of Sh*t' Because of Age Gap with Husband Nick Jonas
- There Are 238 Apps on The Google Play Store That Could Render Your Android Phone Unusable
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s