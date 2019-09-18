Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

India Post Starts Speed Post Service to Six New Foreign Countries

EMS is a premium service that enables its users to send documents and merchandise faster and with the added facility of being able to track the movement of the item on the internet.

PTI

September 18, 2019, 4:50 PM IST
India Post Starts Speed Post Service to Six New Foreign Countries
(Representative image)
New Delhi: India Post on Wednesday expanded speed post service to six new foreign destinations in Asia, Europe and South America.

"The Department of Posts has announced commencing of International Speed Post (EMS) Service to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Ecuador, Kazakhstan, Lithuania and North Macedonia," the postal department said in a statement.

EMS or Express Mail Service is a premium service that enables its users to send documents and merchandise faster and with the added facility of being able to track the movement of the item on the internet.

"This facility is expected to augment people to people contact with these countries and foster trade as EMS is popular channel for small and medium enterprises. The EMS service to these countries will henceforth be available at major post offices across India," the statement said.

India Post currently provides speed post service to 100 countries, as per the information available on its website.

