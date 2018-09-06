GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

India Post West Bengal Recruitment 2018: 242 MTS Jobs, Apply Before 4th October 2018

India Post, West Bengal is inviting applications from male and female candidates for selection in various Divisions/ Units of the West Bengal Postal Circle.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 6, 2018, 1:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
India Post West Bengal Recruitment 2018: 242 MTS Jobs, Apply Before 4th October 2018
(Representative image)
Loading...
India Post West Bengal Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 242 Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies has begun on the official website created by India Post, West Bengal Circle - cpmgwbrecruit.in/recmtssep18. India Post, West Bengal is inviting applications from male and female candidates for selection in various Divisions/ Units of the West Bengal Postal Circle. Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 4th October 2018.

How to apply for India Post West Bengal Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official webpage – http://cpmgwbrecruit.in/recmtssep18
Step 2 – Click on ‘Click Here for New Registration’
Step 3 – Fill the form and then login with your registration credentials
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay application fee at designated Post Office and complete the application form
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference on or before 8th October 2018

Application Fee:

Applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs.100 + Rs.20 e-payment commission at designated Post Office only on or before 8th October 2018 (provided they successfully apply online by 4th October 2018). General and OBC male candidates need to pay Rs.400 examination fee as well, while candidates from Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes / Physically Impaired / Women are exempted from paying the exam fee.

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must be standard Class 10th Passed from a recognized Board or University and must have studied local language of the West Bengal/Andaman & Nicobar/Sikkim State as the case may be at least upto 10th standard.

Age-Limit:

The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years as on 4th October 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement below.

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will be placed in the Pay Matrix Level 1 and will be eligible to receive a monthly salary of Rs. 18000-29700 + admissible allowances.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written examination which will be cover subjects/topics up to Class 10th level.

Official Advertisement:

http://cpmgwbrecruit.in/recmtssep18/uploads/loadpdf.php?file=k7m5p+fQk9qtvdjn1NzK2pqemdWyp5rXppSo3aRx&t=0rjFodnKx8m8w9rhj9nJ0A==#toolbar=0&navpanes=0
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say

Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...