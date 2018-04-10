English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Post West Bengal Recruitment 2018: 5778 Gramin Dak Sevak Posts, Apply before 4th May 2018
hese 5778 GDS vacancies include 4982 posts that were earlier notified but cancelled later. Candidates interested in pursuing their career with the Postal/RMS Divisions of Department of Posts, West Bengal Circle must follow the instructions below and apply for the post of GDS on or before 4th May 2018.
India Post West Bengal Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 5778 vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) has begun on the official website of India Post West Bengal Circle - westbengalpost.gov.in. These 5778 GDS vacancies include 4982 posts that were earlier notified but cancelled later. Candidates interested in pursuing their career with the Postal/RMS Divisions of Department of Posts, West Bengal Circle must follow the instructions below and apply for the post of GDS on or before 4th May 2018.
How to apply for India Post West Bengal Recruitment 2018 for Gramin Dak Sevak?
Step 1 - Visit the official website - www.westbengalpost.gov.in
Step 2 - Click on Recruitment Notice/Results tab and then click on
GDS Online Recruitment Link on the next page
Step 3 – Click on Registration, and fill the Registration form to generate Registration credentials
Step 4 – Click on Apply Online and login with registration credentials
Step 5 – Fill the application form, upload documents and pay the application fee
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://appost.in/gdsonline/
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must have passed Class 10th from any recognized board of school education.
The applicant is also required to complete at least 60days of Computer Training from a recognized computer training institute and furnish a computer training certificate for the same.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://www.westbengalpost.gov.in/docs/upload/7272540bcbd002eca21fdcb24210d922.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years. Age relaxation applicable for SC/ST/OBC/PH candidates as per existing norms.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected as per the automatic generated merit list based on based on the submitted applications.
A Notice regarding Cancellation of West Bengal Circle Notification (4982 Posts) No. Rectt. R-100/Online/GDS/Vol-VI dtd 03/04/2018 has also been released as per which, ‘The candidates who have already registered and paid the fee in response to the earlier notification of above Circle (which stands cancelled) need not register themselves against the new notification and need not to pay the fee again. They are allowed to apply online afresh based on the old registration number and fee already paid in response to the earlier notification.’
