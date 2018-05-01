GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
India Post West Bengal Recruitment 2018 Closes This Week: 5778 Gramin Dak Sevak Posts, Apply before 4th May 2018

The selected candidates will be placed in the Postal/RMS Divisions of Department of Posts, West Bengal Circle. Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply on or before Friday, 4th May 2018.

Puja Menon |

Updated:May 1, 2018, 10:09 AM IST
Picture for representation.
 

India Post West Bengal Recruitment 2018 to fill 5778 vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) is closing this week on the official website of India Post West Bengal Circle - westbengalpost.gov.in and appost.in/gdsonline. A Notice regarding the cancellation of West Bengal Circle Notification (4982 Posts) No. Rectt. R-100/Online/GDS/Vol-VI dtd 03/04/2018 has also been released as per which, ‘The candidates who have already registered and paid the fee in response to the earlier notification of above Circle (which stands cancelled) need not register themselves against the new notification and need not to pay the fee again. They are allowed to apply online afresh based on the old registration number and fee already paid in response to the earlier notification.’

How to apply for India Post West Bengal Recruitment 2018 for Gramin Dak Sevak:

Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://appost.in/gdsonline/

Step 2 – Under Vacancies, click on ‘5778’ given in front of West Bengal to download the pdf

Step 3 – Click on Registration, and fill the Registration form to generate Registration credentials

Step 4 – Click on Apply Online and login with registration credentials

Step 5 – Fill the application form, upload documents and pay the application fee

Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must have passed Class 10th from any recognized board of school education.

The applicant must complete at least 60days of Computer Training from a recognized computer training institute and furnish computer training certificate.

Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:

http://www.westbengalpost.gov.in/docs/upload/7272540bcbd002eca21fdcb24210d922.pdf

Age Limit:

The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years. Age relaxation rules are applicable as mentioned in the official advertisement.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected as per the automatically generated merit list created on the basis of submitted applications.

 

 

 

Read full article
