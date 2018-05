India Post West Bengal Recruitment 2018 Closes This Week: 5778 Gramin Dak Sevak Posts, Apply before 4th May 2018

India Post West Bengal Recruitment 2018 to fill 5778 vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) is closing this week on the official website of India Post West Bengal Circle - westbengalpost.gov.in and appost .in/ gdsonline. A Notice regarding the cancellation of West Bengal Circle Notification (4982 Posts) No. Rectt. R-100/Online/GDS/Vol-VI dtd 03/04/2018 has also been released as per which, ‘The candidates who have already registered and paid the fee in response to the earlier notification of above Circle (which stands cancelled) need not register themselves against the new notification and need not to pay the fee again. They are allowed to apply online afresh based on the old registration number and fee already paid in response to the earlier notification.’The selected candidates will be placed in the Postal/RMS Divisions of Department of Posts, West Bengal Circle. Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply on or before Friday, 4May 2018.Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://appost.in/gdsonline/ Step 2 – Under Vacancies, click on ‘5778’ given in front of West Bengal to download the pdfStep 3 – Click on Registration, and fill the Registration form to generate Registration credentialsStep 4 – Click on Apply Online and login with registration credentialsStep 5 – Fill the application form, upload documents and pay the application feeStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceThe applicant must have passed Class 10from any recognized board of school education.The applicant must complete at least 60days of Computer Training from a recognized computer training institute and furnish computer training certificate.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years. Age relaxation rules are applicable as mentioned in the official advertisement.Candidates will be selected as per the automatically generated merit list created on the basis of submitted applications.