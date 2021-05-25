India Posts Lowest Rise in Daily Covid-19 Cases Since April 14; Focus Shifts to Northeast, Lakshadweep

India on Tuesday posted 196,427 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in infections since April 14, while deaths from Covid-19 rose by 3,511.

The country’s overall caseload now stands at 26.95 million, while total fatalities are at 307,231, according to health ministry data.

The much-needed downward spiral came a day after India crossed a grim milestone as more than 3 lakh people succumbed to the coronavirus, making it the third-highest death toll reported in the world.

Today’s highlights:

- 1.96 lakh new cases in the last 24 hours; 3,511 new deaths. Dip by 1.34 lakh in active cases, 3.27 lakh new recoveries have been reported.

- New cases below 2 lakh for the first time in 41 days. Deaths lowest in last 21 days.

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days is -23% (world average is -13%)

- Tamil Nadu reports 34,870 new cases, Karnataka 25,310, Maharashtra 22,210.

- Maharashtra reports 592 new deaths, Karnataka 529 and Tamil Nadu 404

- 28 states/UTs report a fall in active cases. Eight states report a rise including 6 Northeastern states.

- 24.30 lakh vaccines administered yesterday. Of these, 22.51 lakh received their first dose yesterday.

- Vaccinations highest in last 13 days (since May 11)

- More than 10 per cent of Lakshadweep’s population have tested positive for Covid-19. Folowed by Goa 9.6%. Lakshadweep had reported its first COVID-19 case on January 18, 2021 and didn’t report any cases in all of 2020.

- 20.58 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 9.54%. TPR below 10% for first time in 46 days

- Test positivity rate: Goa 35.49%, Sikkim 32.08%, West Bengal 26.64%, Kerala 22.81%. Uttar Pradesh 1.48%, Delhi 2.42%, Bihar 3.02%

India’s rural upsurge and Covid conundrum

While the megacities have seen signs of improvement in recent days, the virus isnt finished with India by any means. It appears to have already taken a ghastly toll in the country’s vast rural areas, where a majority of the people live and where health care is limited.

In recent weeks, hundreds of bodies have washed up on the banks of the Ganges River in Uttar Pradesh state. Many others have been found buried in shallow graves along its sandy banks. It has prompted concerns that they’re the remains of Covid-19 victims.

India’s vaccination drive has also slowed recently, and many states say they don’t have enough vaccines to administer.

The worlds largest vaccine-producing nation has fully vaccinated just over 41.6 million people or only 3.8 per cent of its nearly 1.4 billion people. On Monday, the federal government enabled walk-in registration at government-run vaccination centers for those aged between 18 to 44 to minimize vaccine wastage."

The first known COVID-19 death in India happened on March 12, 2020, in southern Karnataka state. It took seven months to reach the first 100,000 dead. The toll hit 200,000 deaths in late April. The next 100,000 deaths were recorded in just 27 days after new infections tore through dense cities and rural areas alike and overwhelmed health care systems on the brink of collapse.

Average daily deaths and cases have slightly decreased in the past few weeks and the government on Sunday said it is conducting the highest number of COVID-19 tests, with more than 2.1 million samples tested in the previous 24 hours.

