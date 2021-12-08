India Prays for Recovery of Group Captain Varun Singh, Lone Survivor in Chopper Crash That Killed Bipin Rawat, His Wife

Indian Air Force’s Group Captain Varun Singh, the only survivor of Tuesday’s helicopter crash, which killed the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other persons, is currently under is medical treatment and fighting for survival.

He is admitted to the Military Hospital in Wellington, News18 has learnt.

Injured in the military chopper crash, Group Captain Varun Singh was awarded the Shaurya Chakra on Independence Day this year for saving his LCA Tejas fighter aircraft during an aerial emergency in 2020.

CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika Rawat, died on Wednesday, along with 11 other persons, after an army chopper carrying them crashed in the Nilgiri Hills in Tamil Nadu.

Confirming the news, the Indian Air Force tweeted, “With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident."

With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

The last rites of General Rawat will be performed in New Delhi.

PM Narendra Modi will chair Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meet at 6.30pm in the wake of the Coonoor helicopter tragedy. Meanwhile, Army Chief General MM Naravane briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over the incident of the crash of the military chopper. The defence Minister visited CDS Bipin Rawat’s residence to brief the family of the current situation.

