'India Proud to Have Such Skilled Force': Modi Lauds ‘Heroic Efforts’ of Those Involved in J’khand Ropeway Rescue Ops

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with personnel of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), ITBP, and the local administration and civil society members who were involved in the rescue operation after a cable ropeway accident in Jharkhand’s Deoghar and said the country applauds the “heroic efforts" of those involved in the rescue operations.

Over 60 tourists were trapped in cable cars midway for over 46 hours at Trikut Hills, about 20 km from the famous Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar, since Sunday after a ropeway malfunction that resulted in trolleys colliding. They were evacuated by combined teams of the Indian Air Force, Army, ITBP, NDRF, and the district administration. Three persons died in the tragedy.

Speaking to them, PM Modi expressed sadness that the lives of three persons could not be saved and said, “We all have our deepest sympathies with the families of the victims. I wish all those injured a speedy recovery."

“For three days, round the clock, you completed a difficult rescue operation and saved the lives of many countrymen. I also consider it to be the blessings of Baba Vaidyanath ji. India applauds the heroic efforts of those involved in rescue operation at Deoghar. The country is proud that it has such a skilled force as our Army, Air Force, NDRF, ITBP personnel and police force, which has the capacity to bring the countrymen out of every crisis safely. We too learnt lessons from the accident (Trikut ropeway) and rescue mission. Your experience will be useful for future," he said and also sought to know about their experience.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was also present during the online interaction, said various agencies worked in coordination to complete the rescue operation with minimum harm. “I congratulate and thank all representatives of the NDRF, Air Force, ITBP, Army, District Administration because it was a very difficult operation which they carried out patiently. So many agencies, with good coordination, carried out the operation in such a short period of time with minimum loss," he said.

