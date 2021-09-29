India Railways Introduces Hindi Support on UTS Mobile App; Check Benefits of the Unreserved Ticket Booking System

Indian Railways has introduced Hindi language support on its unreserved ticketing system (UTS) mobile application. Making the announcement, the Ministry of Railways said that the new language feature has introduced the 3C’s - cashless transactions, contactless ticketing, and customer convenience. The initiative is expected to make the ticket booking experience convenient for passengers who can now choose the language of their preference.

The UTS mobile application has been developed by Indian Railway’s subsidiary Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS). The app is available for both iOS and Android users who can download it for free from their respective online app stores. According to the Indian Railways, there are currently 1.47 crore registered users on the UTS platform.

The UTS mobile app gives the option of choosing between paperless or paper tickets while booking unreserved train tickets of any type. It can be used to book single journey tickets or seasonal passes along with the option to book platform tickets.

The addition of the new language will help the app to cater to a larger user base who are comfortable in Hindi. The UTS app offers a series of convenience features and benefits that include:

Smooth ticket booking experience

Passengers are able to book an unreserved ticket for their travel without the need to stand in the ticket booking queue. This facility is like a virtue, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Paperless travel

Passengers can opt for the paperless ticket option while making the journey booking which helps the railways on its paper making the app an environment-friendly option. Additionally, the need to carry tickets safely during travel is also eliminated as passengers can show their tickets on the app to TTE during checking.

On the run booking

The UTS app offers the facility of on the run booking which is very useful for passengers who make last-minute travel plans as they can now scan the QR code displayed at various points on the railway, and book tickets. This facility is currently available at over 1600 railway stations on the national transporter’s network.

Cashless booking

UTS facilitates a cashless booking experience on its app allowing users to make payments through mobile wallets, UPI, debit card, credit card and rail-wallet.

Bonus on rail wallet top-up- Passengers making a booking through rail wallet are given a five per cent bonus on the wallet top-up.

