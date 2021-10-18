CHANGE LANGUAGE
  India Weather LIVE Updates: Yellow Alert for Delhi-NCR; Badrinath Yatra Halted as Rains Lash Chamoli, IMD Issues Red Alert

India Weather LIVE Updates: Yellow Alert for Delhi-NCR; Badrinath Yatra Halted as Rains Lash Chamoli, IMD Issues Red Alert

India Weather LIVE Updates: The IMD said that a western disturbance lying over Afghanistan and its neighborhood was interacting with easterlies at lower levels from the Bay of Bengal

News18.com | October 18, 2021, 08:17 IST
rainfall

India Weather LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department has notified that a western disturbance and formation of two lower pressure systems, one over the Arabian Sea and the other over the Bay of Bengal will continue to cause rainfall in different parts of the country till October 21. The interactions and heavy wind was primarily the reason that led to torrential rainfall in Kerala in the past 48 hours. Read More

Key Events

Oct 18, 2021 08:15 IST

Rain Lashes Janpath Area of Delhi

Oct 18, 2021 08:11 IST

Heavy Rains Lash Delhi, Maximum Temperature Settles at 30.4 Degree Celsius

The minimum temperature settled at 23.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal while the relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 96 percent, it said. Besides Delhi, moderate to heavy rains were predicted for Sunday for almost all adjoining areas in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and many others falling under the National Capital Region.

Oct 18, 2021 08:05 IST

House Collapses Into River in Kerala Amid Heavy Rain

Oct 18, 2021 08:01 IST

Light Intensity Rain Likely to Occur Over Adjoining Areas of Delhi During Next 2 Hours

Oct 18, 2021 07:57 IST

IMD Weather Updates

Thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of Hodal, Aurangabad, Palwal, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh(Haryana), Bulandsahar, Gulothi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida

Oct 18, 2021 07:52 IST

India Weather Updates: Rain lashes Chamoli district

IMD issues ‘Red alert’ after rain lashes Chamoli district. Badrinath Yatra halted as a precautionary measure

Rain lashes Chamoli district (ANI)
Oct 18, 2021 07:45 IST

IMD Issues Yellow Alert Across Delhi-NCR

Heavy rain continued to lash parts of Delhi for the second consecutive day on Monday, leading to waterlogging in several parts of the region. The India Meteorological department has issued an yellow alert in the region and has predicted that the thunderstorm with heavy intensity rain is likely to intensify on Monday and Tuesday.

Oct 18, 2021 07:45 IST

India Weather LIVE Updates: Low Pressure Systems, Western Disturbance To Bring Rainfall to India Till Oct 21

The India Meteorological Department has notified that a western disturbance and formation of two lower pressure systems, one over the Arabian Sea and the other over the Bay of Bengal will continue to cause rainfall in different parts of the country till October 21

It is now expected that these systems, mainly easterlies, may trigger the onset of the northeast monsoon over the south Peninsula around October 26. Talking to TOI, Mohapatra, IMD director general attributed the two low-pressure systems, one over the Bay of Bengal and another over the Arabian Sea for the current spell of rainfall across India.

The IMD also updated that a western disturbance lying over Afghanistan and its neighborhood was interacting with easterlies at lower levels from the Bay of Bengal. It said that there are chances that the rains may continue for the next two or three days and widespread from ‘light to moderate rainfall’ with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places especially over different parts of northwest India, including Delhi-NCR. “A fresh spell of an easterly wave is likely to affect south Peninsular India from October 20 and cause fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely over Kerala and Mahe, south interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal,” the IMD said.

Meanwhile, heavy rain continued to lash parts of Delhi for the second consecutive day on Monday, leading to waterlogging in several parts of the region. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in the region and has predicted that the thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to intensify on Monday and Tuesday. “As a western disturbance is going to impact the region, the city is likely to receive light to moderate rain on Sunday. There is a forecast of light showers on Monday,” said a Met official. The official added that dry weather is likely over the region from October 19

