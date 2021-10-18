India Weather LIVE Updates: Yellow Alert for Delhi-NCR; Badrinath Yatra Halted as Rains Lash Chamoli, IMD Issues Red Alert

Live now
India Weather LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department has notified that a western disturbance and formation of two lower pressure systems, one over the Arabian Sea and the other over the Bay of Bengal will continue to cause rainfall in different parts of the country till October 21. The interactions and heavy wind was primarily the reason that led to torrential rainfall in Kerala in the past 48 hours. Read More
Key EventsKey Events
#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from Janpath area pic.twitter.com/pLnvpDfSUe
— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021
The minimum temperature settled at 23.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal while the relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 96 percent, it said. Besides Delhi, moderate to heavy rains were predicted for Sunday for almost all adjoining areas in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and many others falling under the National Capital Region.
#WATCH | Kerala: A house got washed away by strong water currents of a river in Kottayam’s Mundakayam yesterday following heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/YYBFd9HQSp
— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021
Mathura, Aligarh, Hathras, Agra (U.P), Nadbai, Bharatpur, Nagar(Rajasthan). Light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi during next 2 hours.. pic.twitter.com/POujirFq5L
— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 18, 2021
Thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of Hodal, Aurangabad, Palwal, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh(Haryana), Bulandsahar, Gulothi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida
IMD issues ‘Red alert’ after rain lashes Chamoli district. Badrinath Yatra halted as a precautionary measure
Heavy rain continued to lash parts of Delhi for the second consecutive day on Monday, leading to waterlogging in several parts of the region. The India Meteorological department has issued an yellow alert in the region and has predicted that the thunderstorm with heavy intensity rain is likely to intensify on Monday and Tuesday.
The India Meteorological Department has notified that a western disturbance and formation of two lower pressure systems, one over the Arabian Sea and the other over the Bay of Bengal will continue to cause rainfall in different parts of the country till October 21
The IMD also updated that a western disturbance lying over Afghanistan and its neighborhood was interacting with easterlies at lower levels from the Bay of Bengal. It said that there are chances that the rains may continue for the next two or three days and widespread from ‘light to moderate rainfall’ with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places especially over different parts of northwest India, including Delhi-NCR. “A fresh spell of an easterly wave is likely to affect south Peninsular India from October 20 and cause fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely over Kerala and Mahe, south interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal,” the IMD said.
Meanwhile, heavy rain continued to lash parts of Delhi for the second consecutive day on Monday, leading to waterlogging in several parts of the region. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in the region and has predicted that the thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to intensify on Monday and Tuesday. “As a western disturbance is going to impact the region, the city is likely to receive light to moderate rain on Sunday. There is a forecast of light showers on Monday,” said a Met official. The official added that dry weather is likely over the region from October 19
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.