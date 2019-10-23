Take the pledge to vote

India Raises Wheat Buying Price by 4.6% to Rs 1,965 for 2020, Says Prakash Javadekar

India, the world's second-biggest rice and wheat producer, buys the grain from local farmers at state-set prices to build stocks to run a major food welfare programme.

Reuters

Updated:October 23, 2019, 5:00 PM IST
India Raises Wheat Buying Price by 4.6% to Rs 1,965 for 2020, Says Prakash Javadekar
Representative image. (PTI)

Mumbai: India raised the price at which it buys new-season wheat from local farmers by 85 rupees, or 4.6%, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters on Wednesday.

The revised purchase price of 1,925 rupees per 100 kg for 2020 compares with 1,840 rupees a year ago, he said.

India, the world's second-biggest rice and wheat producer, buys the grain from local farmers at state-set prices to build stocks to run a major food welfare programme.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

