India Ranks 86 of 98 on Covid-19 Response Index, New Zealand Tops List

India has ranked 86th in a coronavirus performance index comprising 98 countries, IANS reported.

According to the performance index compiled by the Sydney-based Lowy Institute, New Zealand handled the pandemic more effectively than any other country in the world, while Brazil sits at the bottom of the list.

New Zealand was closely followed by Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand and Cyprus, while the US was the fifth-worst performing country, the report said.

The performance index showed that neighbouring Sri Lanka was in the 10th position in handling the Covid-19 outbreak.

In the report, the Lowy Institute revealed that smaller populations, cohesive societies and capable institutions were big factors in successfully dealing with the pandemic.

The study measured a number of key indicators, including confirmed cases, deaths, cases per million people and deaths per million people, the report said.

China was not included in the study because all of its testing rates are not publicly available.

The report comes on a day when the central government said it has successfully contained Covid-19 infections as a fifth of its districts had not reported a single new case for a week.

India has so far reported 1.07 crore infections and 1,53,847 deaths – one of the world’s lowest fatality rates from the disease, attributed partly to its younger population.