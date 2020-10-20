India Ranks Second in Inflow of Migrants to OECD Countries, China Retains Top Spot

India ranked second in terms of the “total” inflow of new migrants to OECD countries during the year 2018 as well as in the number of Indians obtaining citizenship of these countries, a report by OECD revealed. Notably, China continued to retain the top position as the largest source country, India overtook Romania to emerge as the second-largest source country.

Migration from India to OECD countries climbed significantly by 10% and hit 3.3 lakh and it accounted for about 5% of the overall migration to OECD countries. Canada witnessed a massive surge in numbers, while others, including Italy and Germany, also saw a greater number of fresh arrivals when compared to the figures last year.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is a forum where the governments of 36 member states with market economies work with each other, as well as with more than 70 non-member economies to foster economic growth and sustainable development.

A country-wise analysis of the data revealed that the “total” inflow of new migrants to OECD countries stood at 66 lakh, a marginal increase of 3.8% over the previous year. Figures on migration flows by nationality may comprise temporary migration for some destination countries, OECD explained.

While unveiling the “International Migration Outlook 2020” on Monday, Angel Gurría, secretary-general at OECD, said that the coronavirus pandemic has upended the global migration map.

"Early partial evidence shows that pandemic has revealed and reinforced the vulnerabilities of migrants in the labour market. Migrants are for example are more likely to hold temporary contracts and tend to be more concentrated in sectors more affected by the pandemic and its economic consequences. Migrants may also be disproportionately by COVID-19/health concerns due to higher proportions working in sectors with high COVID-19 exposure," the report said.

The secretary-general, however, noted that migration would continue to play a vital role in economic growth and innovation, and in responding to fast-changing labour markets.