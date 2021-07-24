43 Cr Vaccine Doses Administered, Over 14 Cr Jabs to 18-44 Age Group | Top Highlights

India on Saturday achieved the landmark milestone of administering 43 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses, till 7pm. Nearly 46 lakh - 45,74,298 - jabs were administered on Saturday.

A total of 22,80,435 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 2,72,190 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years on Saturday.

The new phase of the Covid vaccine drive which started June 21, is seeing a faster pace of inoculation than before.

Here are the highlights for today:

• On day 190 of the Covid-19 vaccine drive which began in the country on January 16, 43 crore vaccines have been administered.

• Cumulatively, 13,77,91,932 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 states/UTs have received their first dose and total 60,46,308 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

• Three states namely Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the age group of 18-44 years.

• Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

• The table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now:

Meanwhile, India’s tally of COVID-19 infections rose by 39,097 in a day to reach 3,13,32,159, while 546 more people succumbed to the viral disease during the same period taking the death toll to 4,20,016 on Saturday, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The number of active cases in the country has increased to 4,08,977, accounting for 1.34 per cent of the total caseload while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 97.35 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

An increase of 3,464 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a day. Also, 16,31,266 tests to detect COVID-19 were carried out on Friday, taking the total number of such tests conducted so far in the country to 45,45,70,811, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.40 per cent. It has remained below 3 per cent for 33 days in a row.

