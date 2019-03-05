English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Reaching Out to All UNSC Members Seeking Support to Ban Masood Azhar by UN
It is the fourth such bid by India at the UN in the last 10 years to list Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.
File photo of JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar.
Loading...
New Delhi: India is reaching out to China and other 14 member countries of the UN Security Council to designate as a global terrorist Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a fresh move has been made to ban him by the world body, official sources said.
The US, Britain and France have moved a proposal at the United Nations Security Council last week to designate the chief of the JeM, which has claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack.
The sources said any UNSC member country can seek clarification on the proposal till March 13 following which the process to listing will commence.
"We are reaching out to all the 15 UNSC member countries both in New Delhi as well as in their respective capitals. We will leave no stone unturned to get support of all member countries," said a source.
Azhar's listing by the UNSC will subject him to global travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo.
It is the fourth such bid at the UN in the last 10 years to list Azhar as a global terrorist.
In 2009, India unsuccessfully moved a proposal to designate Azhar. In 2016 again, India moved the proposal with the P3 - the US, the United Kingdom and France in the UN's 1267 Sanctions Committee to ban Azhar.
In 2017, the P3 nations moved a similar proposal again. However, on all occasions, China, a veto-wielding permanent member of the Security Council, blocked India's proposal from being adopted by the Sanctions Committee.
Sources said listing of Azhar as global terrorist by the UNSC will send a huge political signal to Pakistan that it must dismantle the terror infrastructure in its territory.
Meanwhile, sources said Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale postponed a scheduled visit to Iran and China following the escalation in Indo-Pak ties.
Gokhale was to travel to Tehran on March 3.
The US, Britain and France have moved a proposal at the United Nations Security Council last week to designate the chief of the JeM, which has claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack.
The sources said any UNSC member country can seek clarification on the proposal till March 13 following which the process to listing will commence.
"We are reaching out to all the 15 UNSC member countries both in New Delhi as well as in their respective capitals. We will leave no stone unturned to get support of all member countries," said a source.
Azhar's listing by the UNSC will subject him to global travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo.
It is the fourth such bid at the UN in the last 10 years to list Azhar as a global terrorist.
In 2009, India unsuccessfully moved a proposal to designate Azhar. In 2016 again, India moved the proposal with the P3 - the US, the United Kingdom and France in the UN's 1267 Sanctions Committee to ban Azhar.
In 2017, the P3 nations moved a similar proposal again. However, on all occasions, China, a veto-wielding permanent member of the Security Council, blocked India's proposal from being adopted by the Sanctions Committee.
Sources said listing of Azhar as global terrorist by the UNSC will send a huge political signal to Pakistan that it must dismantle the terror infrastructure in its territory.
Meanwhile, sources said Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale postponed a scheduled visit to Iran and China following the escalation in Indo-Pak ties.
Gokhale was to travel to Tehran on March 3.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ahead of Captain Marvel Release, Here are 6 Other MCU Female Superheroes Who Deserve Standalone Films
- India vs Australia | In Numbers: Records Tumble as Kohli Brings up 40th ODI Ton
- Tata Buzzard, H2X Micro SUV, Altroz Unveiled at Geneva Motor Show 2019
- Paytm Announces First of Its Kind Paytm First Premium Subscription Program For Rs 750: Here Are The Details
- Pakistanis Are Trolling their Politician For Calling Hindus 'Cow Urine Drinking People'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results