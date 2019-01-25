English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Reacts to Venezuelan Crisis, Bats For Resolution of Political Standoff Through Constructive Dialogue
In fast-paced developments, head of the National Assembly Juan Guaido declared himself as "acting president" of the country on Wednesday.
File photo of a demonstrator throwing a gas canister while clashing with security forces during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Tachira, Venezuela. (REUTERS)
New Delhi: India on Friday said it was closely monitoring the emerging situation in Venezuela and favoured resolution of the political crisis through constructive dialogue.
In fast-paced developments, head of the National Assembly Juan Guaido declared himself as "acting president" of the country on Wednesday, plunging the South American country into a political crisis.
A number of countries, including the US, Brazil, Argentina and Colombia, endorsed 35-year-old Guaido's move, while Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in his response, ordered the American diplomats to leave his country within 72 hours.
In a television address on Thursday, Maduro accused the US of plotting the political instability in Venezuela.
"We are of the view that it is for the people of Venezuela to find political solution to resolve their differences through constructive dialogue and discussion without resorting to violence," spokesperson in the ministry of external affairs Raveesh Kumar said.
He said India was closely following the emerging situation in Venezuela.
"We believe democracy, peace and security in Venezuela are of paramount importance for the progress and prosperity of the people of Venezuela. India and Venezuela enjoy close and cordial relations," said Kumar.
Maduro was re-elected to the top post in 2018 in an election which was not participated by most of the opposition parties.
Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
