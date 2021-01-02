India Ready for Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout within 10-14 Days, Says AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr. Randeep Guleria on Saturday said that India was ready for a rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine within the coming 10 to 14 days.

"We will start the vaccination in a slow process. By that time more vaccines will be available," he said. Dr. Guleria further highlighted the need for a proper time table in order to ensure crowd management when the vaccination process begins. "We also need to ensure that the vaccines are not getting wasted because of the cold storages. This is why the dry run helps," he said, speaking to CNN-News18.

Dry run for the vaccination against Covid-19 was held across India in several states today in order to ensure smooth inoculation of the country's population when the jab is rolled out.

A government panel on Friday recommended emergency use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine and the first injections could be given in the coming week after the Drugs Control Authority of India gives final approval. The expert panel met again on Saturday to consider the vaccine candidate of Bharat Biotech and a decision on Covaxin is awaited.