India Receives Rainfall 20% Below Average in Latest Week: IMD
Overall, India has received rains that were 16% less than average since the monsoon season began on June 1.
Representative image
Mumbai: India's monsoon rains were 20% below average in the week ending on Wednesday, as rainfall was scanty over the central, western and southern parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, raising concerns over the output of summer-sown crops.
Monsoon rains are crucial for farm output and economic growth, as about 55% of India's arable land is rain-fed, and agriculture forms about 15% of a $2.5 trillion economy that is the third biggest in Asia.
Soybean- and cotton-growing central regions received 68% less rainfall in the week, while the rubber- and tea-growing southern state of Kerala received 71% lower rainfall, data from the weather office showed.
Overall, India has received rains that were 16% less than average since the monsoon season began on June 1.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan Gives Back to Tiger Shroff's Krrish Meme by Sporting Flying Jatt T-shirt
- 33,000 People Want Oxford Dictionary to Change its Definition of 'Woman'. Here's Why.
- Want a 1Gbps Broadband Connection For Your Home? That Will be Rs 1,549 Onwards
- Cristiano Ronaldo Says He Deserves to Win More Ballon d’Or Awards Than Messi
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Review: More Than Anything Else, The Camera is Truly Pro