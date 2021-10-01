India 'Reciprocates': All Arrivals From UK Will Require Covid Tests & Mandatory 10-day Quarantine

India has decided to ‘reciprocate’ to the United Kingdom’s recently-released Covid-related travel rules that do not recognize Indian vaccines and require fully jabbed Indians to undergo 10 days of quarantine.

India has decided to impose reciprocity on UK nationals arriving in India from the UK, top sources in the government told CNN-News18 on Friday. Our new regulations will come into effect from October 4 and will be applicable to all UK nationals arriving from the UK. Regardless of vaccine status, arrivals will have to undergo tests and mandatory quarantine.