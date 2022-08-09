India Records 12,571 New Covid Cases; Delhi's Positivity Rate Highest Since Jan 21

With 12,751 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,41,74,650, while the active cases have declined to 1,31,807, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll has climbed to 5,26,772 with 42 deaths which includes 10 fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.51 per cent, the ministry said. A decrease of 3,703 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Delhi has reported 1,372 new Covid infections and six deaths as the case positivity rate rose to 17.85 percent, the highest since January 21, according to health department data. The figures pertain to August 7 (Sunday) as the government did not release the daily health bulletin on Monday.

On January 21, the positivity rate stood at 18.04 per cent. The new cases came out of 7,686 COVID-19 tests, the health department bulletin stated.

With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi’s caseload increased to 19,70,899 and the death toll to 26,336, it said. Delhi had Sunday reported 2,423 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.97 per cent and two deaths.

