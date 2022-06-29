Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal Among Infected as India Records 14,506 New Covid Cases, 30 Deaths

Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, Covid seems to have hit top leaders. After chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, deputy CM Ajit Pawar and cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal have been infected by the virus. Their positive reports came into limelight when India recorded 14,506 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that the tally has now been pushed to 4,34,33,345.

Meanwhile, 30 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, increasing the total reported death count to 5,25,077.

(details awaited)

