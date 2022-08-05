CHANGE LANGUAGE
India Records 20,551 Covid-19 Cases, 70 Fatalities in Last 24 Hours

PTI

Last Updated: August 05, 2022, 10:57 IST

New Delhi, India

Jammu: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a passenger for Covid-19 testing amid a surge in coronavirus cases, at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

A decrease of 1,114 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

With 20,551 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,41,07,588, while the active cases declined to 1,35,364, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll climbed to 5,26,600 with 70 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 per cent, the ministry said. A decrease of 1,114 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

