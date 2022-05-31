India Records 2,338 Covid Cases, 19 More Deaths in a Day

India recorded 2,338 new Covid infections in a day that took its case tally to 4,31,58,087 while the number of active cases rose to 17,883, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll climbed to 5,24,630 with 19 more people succumbing to the viral disease, the data updated at 8 am stated.

According to the ministry, active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.74 per cent. India’s active caseload increased by 185 in 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was 0.64 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.61 per cent, the data showed.

A total of 85.04 crore tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted so far of which 3,63,883 were carried out in the last 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,15,574, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 193.45 crore. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore COVID-19 cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. The 19 more fatalities include 17 from Kerala and one each from Rajasthan and Delhi.

A total of 5,24,630 deaths have been reported so far in the country with 1,47,859 fatalities from Maharashtra, 69,740 from Kerala, 40,106 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,209 from Delhi, 23,519 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,204 from West Bengal. The health ministry has stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.