India Records 29,300 New Covid-19 Cases; Delhi Sees Lowest Rise Since Sept 1, Mortality Rate Highest in Punjab

New Delhi: India recorded less than 30,000 fresh Covid-19 infections on Friday, the second time this month, which pushed its caseload to 97.96 lakh, while the total recoveries surged to 92.90 lakh, according to the Union health ministry data. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 97,96,769 with 29,398 fresh infections, while the death toll rose to 1,42,186 with 414 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 92,90,834, pushing the national recovery rate to94.84 per cent. The Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent. The Covid-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the fifth consecutive day.

Here’s a look at the data highlights from past 24 hours:

- 8.72 lakh tests on Thursday, lowest for a Thursday since August 20.

- Kerala reports 4,500 new cases, Maharashtra 3,800, West Bengal 2,800, and Delhi 1,600

- New cases in Delhi lowest since September 1

- Maharashtra reports 70 new deaths, Delhi 61, and West Bengal 49

- Total deaths in Punjab now more than 5,000 with mortality rate of 3.2%, the highest in India. India's mortality rate is 1.5%

- Active cases in Karnataka below 20,000. Four Indian states now have more than 20,000 active cases (Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh)

- Global Covid-19 cases now over 70 million. Total cases per million population cross 9,000 mark (9070 cases/million).

- Fifteen countries now have more than a million total cases. These 15 countries account for 74% of the total cases.

- US reporting more than 2 lakh daily new cases for 10 days in a row. Total cases over 16 million

There are 3,63,749 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 3.71per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, and 90 lakh on November 20.