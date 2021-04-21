India Records 2.95L Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 2,023 Fatalities With No Sign of Surge Abating- 10 Points

India is witnessing a terrifying increase in coronavirus cases in the past few weeks. Wednesday saw another new record when the country racked up 2,95,041 new Covid-19 cases, with no sign that the surge is abating.

– India reported 2,95,041 fresh cases, 2023 new deaths, 1.26 lakh rise in active cases, 1.67 lakh new recoveries.

– Today is the seventh straight day when the country is recording over two lakh new cases. While the new cases and new deaths are at an all-time high.

– Fatalities rose by a record 2,023 to 1,82,553 and the country’s tally of more than 1.56 crore Covid cases is the second-highest globally, behind the United States and ahead of Brazil.

– State wise- Maharashtra reported 62,000 new cases, Uttar Pradesh 29,600 and national capital 28,400.

– With the unprecedented rise in fresh cases, Maharashtra reported 519 new deaths, Delhi 277, Chhattisgarh 191.

– Maharashtra is the country’s worst-affected state, where lockdown-like restrictions are already in place, and more restrictions are likely to come into force. Ministers have recommended a full lockdown to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray amid rising cases.

– Eleven states/UTs report more than 10,000 new cases and six states/UTs report more than 100 new deaths.

– Across the country, Chhattisgarh is the only state to report a dip in active cases.

– India conducted 6.39 lakh new tests, which is the highest number of tests conducted in a day. So far, the test positivity rate is 18%.

– State-wise the test positivity rate is Delhi 32.82%, Goa 32.25%, Chhattisgarh 30.82%, Madhya Pradesh 24.77%, Andhra Pradesh 23.7%, Maharashtra 23.35 and a low TPR was reported in Arunachal Pradesh 3.06%, and Assam 2.46%.

– As many as 29.9 lakh new vaccinations have been done, pushing the total to 13,01,19,310 inoculations. So far,

11.16 crore have received only the first dose, 1.84 crore have received both doses.

– In neighbouring Karnataka, the BS Yediyurappa-led government has announced a stricter set of measures to attempt to control the massive Covid spike being witnessed by the state. These include a statewide night and weekend curfew, and the closure of educational and many commercial establishments in a bid to avoid gatherings.

