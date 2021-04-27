India Records 3.23 Lakh Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Slight Dip, 2,771 Fatalities: 10 Points

With 3,23,144 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,1,76,36,307. Active cases have inched closer to the 29-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll increased to 1,97,864 with 2,771 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 28,82,204, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.5 per cent.

Here is all you need to know about coronavirus in India in ten points:

- India reported 3.23 lakh cases as compared to 3.53 lakh on Monday. The number of fatalities also marginally fell to 2,771 from 2,812. Recoveries in the last 24 hours was at 2.53 lakh.

- 33.6 lakh new vaccinations were recorded.

- The total vaccinations are at 14.53 crore. Over 10% of India’s population have received at least first dose of vaccine.

- Number of tests in Delhi fell by close 18,000 in the last 24 hours. West Bengal has also been testing abysmally low at close to 53,000 samples.

- Six states have reported a sip in active cases. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Delhi are the top three.

- Maharashtra reports 48,700 new cases, Uttar Pradesh 33,600 and Karnataka 29,700 new cases.

- Maharashtra reported 524 new deaths, Delhi 380 and Uttar Pradesh 249.

- India conducted 16.59 lakh total tests as compared to 14.02 lakh in the preceding day.

- India’s test positivity rate 19.48%. Goa 34.27%, Chhattisgarh 27.80%, Delhi 35.02%, West Bengal 32.93%, Haryana 32.38% and Maharashtra 21.89%.

- With the addition of 4,211 new cases of coronavirus, the tally in Maharashtra’s Thane district has reached 4,50,587.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here