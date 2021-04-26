india

India Records 3.5 Lakh Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 2,812 Fatalities With No Sign of Surge Abating- 10 Points
1-MIN READ

India Records 3.5 Lakh Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 2,812 Fatalities With No Sign of Surge Abating- 10 Points

Kanpur: Family members of COVID-19 patients wait to fill their empty cylinders with medical oxygen outside an oxygen filling center, as demand for the gas rises due to spike in coronavirus cases, in Kanpur, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(

The death toll increased to 1,95,123 with a record 2,812 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

With 3,52,991 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, the highest so far, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,73,13,163 while active cases have crossed the 28-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll increased to 1,95,123 with a record 2,812 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 28,13,658 comprising 16.25per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.62 per cent.

Here is all you need to know about coronavirus in India in ten points:

- India reported 3.53 lakh new cases, 2,812 new deaths and 1.31 lakh rise in active cases. The recovery in the last 24 hours was 2.19 lakh.

- 9.95 lakh new vaccinations were recorded. However, the number is lowest since March 29.

- The total vaccinations are at 14.19 crore. Over 10% of India’s population have received at least first dose of vaccine.

- Global deaths/million population is now over 400. The fatality rate in in India is 140 deaths/million.

- Andaman and Nicobar reports dip in active cases.

- Maharashtra reports 66,190 new cases, Uttar Pradesh 35,310 and Karnataka 34,800 new cases.

- Maharashtra reported 832 new deaths, Delhi 350 and Uttar Pradesh 206.

- India conduced 14.02 lakh total tests. India’s tests per million population now over 2 lakh.

- India’s test positivity rate 25.17%. Goa 38.56%, Chhattisgarh 30.78%, Delhi 30.21%, West Bengal 28.58%, Nagaland 27.86% Maharashtra 22.86%.

- With the addition of 4,211 new cases of coronavirus, the tally in Maharashtra’s Thane district has reached 4,50,587.

first published:April 26, 2021, 10:31 IST