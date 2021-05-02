india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

ASSOCIATE PARTNER

News18» News»India»India Records 3.92 Lakh New Covid-19 Cases, Death Toll Rises by 3,689
1-MIN READ

India Records 3.92 Lakh New Covid-19 Cases, Death Toll Rises by 3,689

Patients suffering from COVID-19 are seen inside the ICU ward at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi. (Reuters)

Patients suffering from COVID-19 are seen inside the ICU ward at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi. (Reuters)

The death toll increased to 2,15,542 with 3,689 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

With 3,92,488 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,95,57,457. Active cases have inched closer to the 34-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll increased to 2,15,542 with 3,689 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 33,49,644 while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 81.8 per cent.

The story will be updated.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

RELATED NEWS

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam

Tags
first published:May 02, 2021, 09:34 IST