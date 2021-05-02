India Records 3.92 Lakh New Covid-19 Cases, Death Toll Rises by 3,689

With 3,92,488 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,95,57,457. Active cases have inched closer to the 34-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll increased to 2,15,542 with 3,689 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 33,49,644 while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 81.8 per cent.

