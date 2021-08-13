CHANGE LANGUAGE
India Records 40,120 Fresh Coronavirus Infections, 585 New Deaths

Beneficiaries wait in a queue to receive Covid-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Mumbai, Thursday. (PTI)

The death toll climbed to 4,30,254 with 585 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India saw a single-day rise of 40,120 coronavirus infections, taking the tally of Covid cases to 3,21,17,826, while the recovery rate increased to 97.46 per cent, the highest recorded so far, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Friday. The death toll, meanwhile, climbed to 4,30,254 with 585 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The ministry said the number of active cases has declined to 3,85,227 or 1.20 per cent of the total cases, the lowest since March 2020. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.46 per cent, the ministry said. A decrease of 2,760 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

Also, 19,70,495 tests were conducted Thursday, taking the cumulative tests carried out so far for the detection of COVID-19 in the country to 48,94,70,779. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.04 per cent. It has been below 3 per cent for the last 19 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.13 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,13,02,345, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated. Cumulatively, 52.95 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered till Tuesday morning.

first published:August 13, 2021, 10:53 IST