India Records 48,648 New Coronavirus Cases

MUMBAI: India saw a daily spurt of 48,648 coronavirus infections, taking its tally to 8.09 million, health ministry data showed on Friday.

India is the world’s second worst affected country, after the United States, which has nearly 9 million infections and hit a daily record of more than 91,000 cases on Thursday.

Cases in India have been dipping since a peak hit in September, but experts have warned of a possible spike during the festival season, which runs until mid-November.

The death toll rose 563 to stand at 121,090, the ministry added.

(Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps)

