India Records 70,421 Covid-19 Cases, Lowest in 74 Days; 3,921 Deaths Registered

India recorded a single-day rise of 70,421 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest in 74 days, taking the country’s infection tally to 2,95,10,410, while the count of active cases fell below 10 lakh after over two months, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The Covid-19 death toll in the country climbed to 3,74,305 with 3,921 fatalities recorded in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The count of active cases has further declined to 9,73,158 which is 3.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.43 per cent. A net decline of 53,001 cases has been recorded in the Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed. Also, 14,92,152 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total number of such examinations in the country so far to 37,96,24,626, it stated, adding that the daily positivity rate was recorded 4.72 per cent.

It has stayed below 10 per cent for 21 consecutive days, the ministry said. The weekly positivity rate has also reduced and stands at 4.54 per cent.

Recoveries outnumbered daily new cases for the 32nd consecutive day in the country. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 2,81,62,947, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.27 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 25,48,49,301 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. India’s Covid-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and one crore on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4. The 3,921 new fatalities include 2,771 from Maharashtra, 267 from Tamil Nadu, 206 from Kerala and 125 from Karnataka.

A total of 3,74,305 deaths have been reported so far in the country. This includes 1,11,104 from Maharashtra, 32,913 from Karnataka, 29,547 from Tamil Nadu, 24,823 from Delhi, 21,786 from Uttar Pradesh, 16,896 from West Bengal, 15,562 from Punjab and 13,317 from Chhattisgarh. The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

