India Records First 'Omicron Death' in Maha; Health Authorities Say Positive Report 'Coincidental'

India has reported what might be its first Omicron death on Tuesday as Maharashtra confirmed the presence of the new variant in a 52-year-old man, who recently died of a heart attack. The state health authorities, however, stopped short of labeling the casualty an Omicron death despite him having a travel history to Nigeria and a positive diagnosis.

“The death of the patient is due to non-Covid reasons. Coincidentally, the National Institute of Virology report revealed that he was infected with the Omicron variant,” authorities said in a statement. The patient, who died on December 28, had been admitted to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s Yashwantrao Chavan Hospital. He also had diabetes for the last 13 years, it said.

In a major spike, Maharashtra on Thursday reported 5,368 new coronavirus infections and 198 cases of the Omicron variant, the state health department said. The day before, the state had recorded 3,900 new COVID-19 cases. The deaths of 22 coronavirus patients were reported on Thursday.

The tally of Omicron cases found in the state so far went up to 450. Of the 198 Omicron cases reported by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) during the day, only 30 patients had recent international travel history. Four Omicron cases were reported in Thane city, while Satara, Nanded and the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporations reported one case each, as per the bulletin.

Of the new COVID-19 cases, the Mumbai region recorded 4,556 cases, Pune 512, Nashik 107, Kolhapur 64, Nagpur 44, Aurangabad 33, Latur 28, Akola 14.

The Pune region recorded 15 deaths, Latur four, Mumbai three deaths.

Currently, 1,33,748 people are in home quarantine and 1,078 others are in institutional quarantine, it added. Nine districts and three municipal corporations did not report any fresh COVID-19 case.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.